Holyoke man pleads guilty to heroin distribution

BOSTON (USDOJ) – A Holyoke man pleaded guilty in federal court in Springfield Thursday to distributing heroin.

Jose Rodriguez, 34, pleaded guilty to distributing and possessing with intent to distribute heroin. U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni scheduled sentencing for Feb. 5, 2021.

Rodriguez sold heroin on Sept. 19 and 27, 2018 in Holyoke. Rodriguez also possessed and intended to distribute 100 or more grams of heroin on July 6, 2019 in Holyoke. The charges were the result of an investigation into heroin trafficking in Holyoke.

The charge of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute heroin provides for a sentence of up to 40 years in prison, at least four years of supervised release and a fine of up to $5 million. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling; Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Field Division; Colonel Christopher Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police; and Holyoke Police Chief Manny Febo made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Todd E. Newhouse of Lelling’s Springfield Branch Office is prosecuting the case.