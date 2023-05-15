HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke Police Captain is currently under investigation by Holyoke Police.

Holyoke Police Captain, Manuel Reyes is being investigated by Holyoke Police after allegedly performing an unwarranted CORI check on someone who was speaking with his “estranged wife.” HPD Captain, Matthew Moriarty says in a statement to 22News, confirming an investigation into the matter, “The investigation is ongoing, and I am currently unable to speak about it.”

This comes just more than a month after Reyes was placed on administrative leave in March for a complaint filed through Holyoke District Court, alleging that Reyes sexually harassed and assaulted a female HPD officer on multiple occasions. The complaint saying the alleged harassments occurred between January 2019 and present day, Reyes sending her inappropriate text messages, and intimidating her when she objected to his advances.

Captain Moriarty added in his statement that this is a standalone investigation. 22News will continue to update this story as new information is released.