HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — There’s less than two days to go until the Holyoke Saint Patrick’s Parade, but after this week’s snow how is the City of Holyoke making sure the roads are nice and clear? And getting the streets ready for this weekend started with snow removal. Holyoke DPW was carting snow off in trucks to make sure spectators will have plenty of room.

They’ve already got parking on High street blocked off as they prepare to welcome thousands this weekend.

Karen Casey is the President of the Saint Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke and she told 22News that the snow removal made preparing for the parade that much easier, “DPW is amazing in Holyoke and they take care of it on their own right away. I was downtown right away and they were already cleaning it up so we don’t even have to worry about it.”

The parade will start(as always) in the K-Mart Plaza and eventually wind itself down on High street.

The 2023 parade route.

The parade starts this Sunday at 11:10 A.M. and you can catch all the action live on air or streaming here online.