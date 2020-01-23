Holyoke South Bridge Street murder suspect will be arraigned

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The name of the third suspect in connection with a murder in Holyoke has been released as he faces arraignment Thursday afternoon.

Hampden County DA Spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News, police arrested 29-year-old Brian Vazquez-Rivera of Holyoke in the Bronx on Friday.

This was in connection with a deadly shooting on South Bridge Street in Holyoke on January 10. The victim of that shooting has been identified as 21-year-old Jesus Otero Marrero.

Vazquez was returned to Holyoke, where he faces a murder charge

Two other suspects have already been arrested: 30-year-old Jean Carlos Rivera and 30-year-old Merkin Andrade. Carlos Rivera is being held without bail, and is set to return to court on February 14.

22News will continue to update this story as more information comes in.