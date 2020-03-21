Holyoke’s St. Patrick’s road race, parade would have been held this weekend

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)- Saturday was just like any ordinary day in Holyoke.

The streets were supposed to be filled with runners and spectators for the annual St. Patrick’s Road Race. But the city cancelled it, as well as as Sunday’s parade to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.



Holyoke’s decision to cancel both events, came even before Governor Baker’s emergency order restricting public gatherings of 25 people or more. 22News spoke with western Massachusetts residents about not having the road race or parade this year.

“We dont want to put oursevles in that situation to put others at risk,” said Melissa Doe of West Springfield. “I am super sad for the people of Holyoke and the surrounding areas because this is a big deal. The economy will be affected.”



Gov. Charlie Baker’s order also requires restaurants to serve food via take-out only. The tighter regulations have some residents feeling cut off from the rest of their community.



“I feel like people are pretty much already in lockdown,” said Regina Perry of West Springfield.”I feel like people are only doing what is necessary, like getting their groceries or going to the pharmacy. So we are just doing the best we can.”

Governor Baker said its not necessary at this time to order a state-wide shutdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus.