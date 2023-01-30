CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Having an escape plan is crucial in the event of an active shooter situation.

22News is working for you with information from the Department of Homeland Security on how to do just that.

The agency says active shooter incidents are unpredictable and evolve quickly so you must determine the most reasonable way to protect your own life. If there is an accessible escape path, they say to attempt to evacuate.

Experts also say to be sure to:

•Have an escape route and plan in mind

•Evacuate regardless of whether others agree to follow

•Help others escape, if possible

•Leave your belongings behind

•Prevent individuals from entering an area where the active shooter may be

•Do not attempt to move wounded people

•Call 911 when you are safe

For more information on Homeland Security’s response tips to active shooters, click here.