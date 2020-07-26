House approves version of police accountability bill

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts House of Representatives has passed its version of the police accountability bill.

House lawmakers approved it Friday on a 93 to 66 vote. The state Senate passed its version of the legislation last week. Both bills require law enforcement officials to intervene and report instances when other officers use excessive force, and both bar police from using crowd-control measures like tear gas and rubber pellets.

They both also establish a commission that would create a statewide system to certify and decertify officers. The bills were introduced in response to the May 25 killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.