BOSTON (SHNS) – As representatives and their staffers piled into the House Chamber to begin the annual budget debate Monday, the branch’s Human Resources Department circulated word that three people who reported to the State House last week have tested positive for COVID-19.

Human Resources Director Katherine Palmer advised members and staff late Monday morning of the three positive cases and said all close contacts had been notified. Palmer said the last time the three people who have tested positive were present at the State House was Tuesday, April 19.

“We urge all Members and staff to continue to practice consistent social distancing and to be attuned to the self-care and precautionary measures recommended by the CDC,” Palmer wrote in the email, which was obtained by the News Service. Palmer’s email was sent about half an hour after the House took a quorum roll call vote to launch into its multi-day consideration of a $49.6 billion spending plan for fiscal 2023.

Though representatives can participate in the sessions remotely, more than half appeared to be physically present for the start of debate Monday. Most of those in the chamber chose not to wear a mask Monday. In order to attend sessions in the House Chamber, representatives must comply with a vaccination mandate (or secure an exemption).

As of last month, four unidentified representatives had not complied with the House mandate and are allowed to work in the State House but are not allowed in the House Chamber. Speaker Ronald Mariano’s office last month asked representatives to participate in formal sessions “either entirely remotely or entirely in person, for each individual session day,” citing logistic challenges. He said he expects that the House will operate with hybrid sessions “probably until the end of the session.”

As of Friday’s report from the Department of Public Health, the seven-day average number of daily new cases was roughly 1,431, compared to about 728 a month ago, and the state’s seven-day average positivity rate (not counting at-home tests) was 4.56 percent, up from 1.91 percent a month prior.

Since the pandemic began in February 2020, there have been more than 1.6 million cases of COVID-19 confirmed and more than 20,000 people have died with either confirmed or probable cases of the disease.