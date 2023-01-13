(WWLP) – Friday night is the next Mega Millions drawing. The $1.35 billion jackpot is the second largest in Mega Millions history. But, if you hit the jackpot, how can you protect your identity?

While in Massachusetts winners usually have to disclose their identity to the public, there is a way to get around that. 22News spoke with a local lawyer who told us that you can protect your identity by creating a “trust” with a law firm.

James B. Winston, a lawyer from Northampton told 22News, “Then the trustee can come forward and claim the lottery winnings for the true lottery winner. In that situation a person would not have their identity revealed.”

While your identity will remain anonymous, Winston adds that the lottery commission is bound to turn over the names of lottery winners to various state agencies including the Department of Revenue.