(WWLP) – Many people may have gotten gift cards over the holidays, but many people don’t use them right away. 22News is working for you with a look at what state law says when it comes to how long those cards are good for.

According to the State Attorney General’s office, a gift certificate or a credit slip for returned merchandise. Must be redeemable for a minimum of seven years. Individual gift cards may sometimes include charging inactivity fees or having an expiration date on them. So it’s always important to Read the fine print and make sure you understand the terms and conditions.