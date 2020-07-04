How recent wet weather has changed our rainfall deficit

(WWLP) – We’ve had more rain lately, but how much has it helped? This week’s updated drought monitor still keeps the majority of western mass in a moderate drought, but there are reasons to see that things are improving as far as rain is concerned.

After the majority of June was very dry, the last four days of the month we picked up more than 2″ of rain so there were some improvements there.

That brought June rainfall totals to 3.45″, compared to a typical June that gets 3.9″. Still a bit dry, but not far from average rainfall. We got more rain on Friday with 1.11″ in Chicopee and 0.76″ in Westfield giving us a wet start to this month for many areas. But that does bring our rainfall totals for the year so far to 19.95″ in the lower valley.

We should have had 21.5″ by now so we are only 1.55″ below typical rainfall for the year, which is a big improvement over the rainfall deficit from a couple of weeks ago. More opportunities here and there over the next week with some thunderstorm chances.