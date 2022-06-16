Mass. (WWLP) – We know the federal reserve has increased the interest rate to combat inflation, but how will this impact borrowers?

22News spoke with financial experts about what the average consumer should do.

The biggest takeaway is to watch your spending. And if you are looking to buy a house, you might be better off if you can wait a year or so.

Raising interest rates to slow the economy feels like yet another hardship for the average consumer who continues to grapple with the costs of food and fuel. In order to lessen the financial squeeze on your wallet, it’s important to be very cautious with your spending.

Mark Teed, the Vice President of Investments at Raymond James Financial said, “Be careful of taking what you used to love to do and putting it on a credit card because the credit card bills and interest rates are going to start to go up really quickly. It’s people with credit cards, auto loans that may be variable, and things like that that will be raised and hurt them. But if you have a fixed-rate mortgage and you locked it in a couple of years ago then congratulations you’re good.”

Although it’s unclear when the average consumer will see a difference in the economy as a result of these higher interest rates, prices have already gone down in key areas like lumber and shipping. But the high prices of oil continue to drive inflation since it’s the way most goods are delivered.

So keep those credit card balances low, because it’s likely that the federal reserve will raise interest rates again before the summer is over.