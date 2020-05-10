How the coronavirus pandemic could affect weather forecasting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The coronavirus pandemic is impacting the world in many different ways and is now impacting weather forecasting models.

These models tell us rain chances, cloud cover, temperature, and humidity trends hours and days in the future. Weather data collected by airplanes for use in increasing the accuracy of weather forecasting models are declining significantly as fewer planes hit the skies.

The data has decreased 75 to 80 percent, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

Every year, the National Weather Service uses more than 250 million weather measurements from airplanes. While the same decline resulting after the terror attacks on September 11, 2001, lead to a measurable decrease in the quality of forecast models, NOAA says it’s too early to tell what will happen this time. That’s because meteorologists still have other ways of collecting real-time observations through satellite, radar, automatic weather observation stations, and weather balloons.

They are also still receiving data from cargo planes, while the decline primarily targets passenger plane data. Aircraft data like winds, humidity and temperature are fed into computer models to help reduce the error in forecasting, but meteorologists still have access to other tools.

Satellite data still stands as one of the most important tools for use in forecast models, more so than aircraft data. However, if the lack of airplanes taking off continues, the impact on weather forecasting models will become more significant and clear.