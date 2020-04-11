How to distinguish seasonal allergies from COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Tree pollen counts continue to climb. It’s something that marks the start of spring in western Massachusetts, and has many locals sniffling and sneezing once temperatures start warming up.

Right now, many people are also worried about contracting coronavirus, especially with the number of positive COVID-19 cases rising daily in the commonwealth.

There’s an easy way to distinguish seasonal allergies from coronavirus, even if you’ve never experienced allergy symptoms before. Remember, your body changes all the time, and allergies can come and go.

For coronavirus, the three primary symptoms are fever, significant shortness of breath, and a cough.

With allergies, a dry cough is also possible, but more common symptoms are itchy eyes, nose, throat, and ears. You can have a runny nose and sneezing and of course, congestion and postnasal drip.

If you are not sure if you’re experiencing symptoms of seasonal allergies or coronavirus, now is a good time to use telemedicine if you do not wish to go into a doctor’s office. Many doctors and insurance companies are offering virtual visits.