How to find the right air conditioning unit for each room in your home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Air conditioning window units have different cooling capacities, and you need to find which is the right capacity for each room in your home. This is especially important as western Massachusetts’ unusually warm weather continues.

Capacity is measured in BTUs or British Thermal Units. There are some standard capacities for certain sized rooms. For example, a small to a medium-sized bedroom or home office that’s 100 to 300 square feet requires an air conditioner capacity of 5,000 to 6,500 BTUs.

A master bedroom or playroom, or a room that’s 250 to 400 square feet, requires 7,000 to 8,500 BTUs.

A larger room that’s 350 to 650 square feet, like a living or family room, requires a capacity of 9,500 to 12,500 BTUs.

Energy Star recommends reducing the necessary capacity by 10 percent if the room has plenty of shade, and to increase the capacity by 10 percent if it’s very sunny. In the kitchen, where stoves and ovens are running, add 4,000 BTUs to the necessary capacity.