CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s Giving Tuesday, a worldwide day focused on community generosity and acts of kindness. 22News is working for you on ways you can donate.

This day is not just about financial donations, it’s also about acts of kindness, like speaking out for a good cause. There are a variety of ways that people can participate.

Giving Tuesday is always celebrated the Tuesday following Thanksgiving. The day gives nonprofit organizations the ability to raise more money than on an average day of giving.

Many of these organizations make special campaigns to participate. The day also falls during the holiday season, a time when people are looking to donate and support those in need.

Nonprofits benefit from those looking to make a positive impact ahead of these celebrations. Websites like Great Nonprofits, Charity Navigator, GoFundMe, and VolunteerMatch can be used to locate an organization, non-profit, or charity near you. So whatever you decide, be sure to give and inspire others Tuesday!