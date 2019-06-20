How to make your own paper with the family!

Morgan Laner and Becky Kalish, from the Center for EcoTechnology, taught us how to make our own DIY paper.
Materials:
- Paper pulp that was created in the first segment
- Plastic bins (# as desired depending how many paper-making stations you want)
- Paper-making frames
- Sponges
- Newspaper/scrap paper
- Decorations as desired (we use birdseed)
Steps:
- Lay newspaper out to keep table/surface clean
- Pour pulp into buckets and fill close to the top
- Pick desired papermaking frame shape to use
- Dump frame in pulp, and lift up so that the pulp is filled in the frame, about ½ inch thick
- Using a sponge, press as much water as possible out of pulp within the frame
- Carefully lift the wooden top off the frame and tap frame so paper segment comes off (you can tap it onto newspaper or scrap paper)
- Decorate as desired by pressing decorations into the paper while still wet