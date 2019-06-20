How to make your own paper with the family!

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) - Hampshire College announced Thursday that they plan to enroll a full class in the fall of 2020 after admitting only 15 students for this fall.

Hampshire College announced four months ago, that they wouldn't be accepting a full freshman class amid concerns for their financial viability, but the college said a major fundraising push has made them confident they can accept a full class in the fall of 2020.