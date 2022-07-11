CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Cooling your home amid record-high temperatures this summer can be costly.

As people look to beat the heat, here are some practical ways to be energy efficient this summer. There’s been a global rise in the price of energy so using it wisely is the best way to save money. Simple actions like replacing appliances with more energy-efficient ones, keeping the refrigerator door closed as much as possible, and doing laundry with cold water can help lower utility bills.

22news spoke with Priscilla Ress of Eversource who also emphasized the importance of insulation, even in the heat. “Insulation is actually key in the summertime as well as in the wintertime. You don’t want to be cooling the air in your house and then having it escape and being drawn out of your home. That’s where insulation comes in.”

View Assistant Programs through Eversource

Another tip from Ress, get a heat pump. Even in the warmer months, a heat pump offers an energy-efficient way to cool your home and gets you ready to warm your home in the winter.