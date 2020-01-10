Humble Heroes Foundation surprising local caregiver of dementia patients

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman is having her wishes granted by the Humble Heroes Foundation at Baystate Medical Center Friday afternoon.

Eulalia “Madeline” Alvarado, a member of the support group El Grupo de Apoyo de Dementia/Springfield, is being surprised with gifts in recognition of the care she provides her husband Luis.

The Humble Heroes Foundation mission is to recognize and make a difference by granting wishes to sometimes overlooked, selfless and resilient caregivers in the community.

According to Baystate Medical Center spokesman Keith O’Connor, Eulalia has had a difficult few months– caring for her husband and losing a family member in a local fire.

Eulalia attends both the Springfield and Holyoke Spanish speaking support groups for caregivers of dementia patients.

22News is at Baystate Medical Center and will update this story with her reaction to the surprise.



