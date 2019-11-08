I-Team: Is your school reporting bullying to the state?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–Thousands of students report being bullied in Massachusetts schools each year.

By law, school departments must have a bullying reporting protocol in place, and must report these incidents and complaints to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).

Here at 22News we receive dozens of complaints from parents of bullied children who feel their school departments aren’t doing enough to protect their children.

The 22News I-Team requested bullying complaint records from the state. We were surprised by what those records did not show.

Find out what your school district reported in the 22News I-Team report on BULLYING IN SCHOOLS, Tuesday, November 12, on 22News at 6pm.

Read the state law on bullying in schools here.