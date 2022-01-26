Increasing snow helping ski season

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – After a slow start, the ski season has been pretty good this year. It’s been good for business and with more snow on the way it’s looking even better.

With the snow we’ve had this winter, skiers have been making their way to local ski areas. Many of them have also been stopping at ski shops like Competitive Edge Ski & Bike in Easthampton. Business has been good this year with a lot of people looking for new equipment.

James Kennedy said, “Boots have typically been strong the last few years they continue to be strong, skis have caught up. I think there is a lot of old equipment out there and people are committed to the sport, and they’re getting back into the sport.”

Kennedy says sales have been good but the ongoing supply chain issues have caused them to be out of some things but he is hopeful that more merchandise will be coming in before the end of the season.

And the snow that is in the forecast this weekend will also be good for business.