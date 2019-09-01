Indian Orchard’s Duane Provost wins Limited Late Model race at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn (WWLP)- Duane Provost out of Indian Orchard took down the win in the 15 lap Limited Late Model race on Friday night at Stafford Motor Speedway. Gary Patnode led the field to the green.

Provost would take the lead on lap 2. Jeremy Lavoie out of Windsor Locks, CT would race side by side with Provost for two laps.

The first caution would come out on lap 5 as Alexandra Fearn out of East Longmeadow hit the wall in turn 4 when her right front tire went flat on her car. On the restart, Lavoie and Provost raced side by side. Lavoie completed the pass for the lead on lap 8.

Kevin Crosby brought out the second caution of the event on lap 8 for a spin in turn 2. Lavoie led on the restart. Provost made his move for the lead in the closing laps as he passed Lavoie with three laps to go. Provost went on to win his second race of the season. Jeremy Lavoie was second. Matt Clement finished in third. Alexandra Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in eighth.

Bryan Narducci took down the win in the SK Lights race. George Bessette, Jr took down the win in the Street Stocks.

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action on Friday night.