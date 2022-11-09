SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is Your Local Election Headquarters, and the votes are still being counted coast to coast from Tuesday’s midterm elections.

22News received an expert analysis of what these results mean for Massachusetts. 22News met up with Political Correspondent Tony Cignoli.

Cignoli gave his response to what voters may be saying about these election results. “Nationally, they want to change, they want the economy addressed. But, at the same time, they don’t want radical change. This is an amazing election that will be breaking this one down for decades, explained Cignoli. A little bit to find out what messaging worked or didn’t. And what polling worked or didn’t. The bottom line is they want the issues that are impacting them of it addressed.”

Cignoli continued to discuss his thoughts on voter turnout. “So many members of the Legislature did not have races which bring people out locally nationally. Astonishing to see some of the numbers we are seeing now, added Cignoli. Massive voter turnout in certain areas.” He says that Springfield has had a 40% turnout and is something that will be continued to be analyzed.

22News asked what a republican-controlled congress would mean for the state. Cignoli explains how Republicans could look at Congressman Richard Neal and say that is someone that we can work with. Since a recent vote has allowed Neal to enter his 18th term in the U.S. House 1st District and Democratic Congressman James McGovern to enter his 14th term in the U.S. House 2nd District.