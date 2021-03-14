IRS creates ‘stimulus tracker’

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Some Americans have already received their stimulus checks, while others are still waiting.

The IRS has put out a tracker so people can find when their stimulus check is supposed to arrive.

How it works:

Go to the IRS.gov and search “Get My Payment.’

Next, the user is prompted to fill out personal information (social security number and address).

The website will provide a date for when the stimulus check will arrive.

Justin Richards from Northampton tested the stimulus tracker.

“March 17, 2021. So three days. That’s awesome. It doesn’t tell me how much the payment is because it varies from household to household,” Richards said. “My wife and my daughter and I are looking to invest in our first home so it’s very good timing for us.”

Before you submit your private information, make sure you are at the correct website, which you can find here.