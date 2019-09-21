It’s almost fall, but it’s feeling like summer in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Fall is right around the corner, starting 3:50 a.m. Monday morning.

It still feels like summer across Western Massachusetts, but in Forest Park in Springfield, it’s starting to look like fall.

Temperatures reached the 80s Saturday, are forecast to reach the 80s again Sunday and for the first day of autumn. While some love the brisk, colorful days, some people aren’t quite yet ready to say goodbye to the summer sun.

“Well I do enjoy getting those last few rays of sun in, before the inevitable. Although, when you’re running, it’s a little bit difficult. You start off a little chilly, and then you’re pretty warm by the time you finish,” Dick Barker, an Agawam resident, told 22News.

The sunny skies are increasing attendance at the Big E Fair.

Monday of this week, there were over 52,000 who attended. Tuesday, another 52,000 and Wednesday was a busy day with over 72,000 visitors. Thursday broke a new attendance record for that day with over 85,000 attendees.

The warm, summer-like weekend will no doubt bring attendance records close to all-time highs, as traffic on the Memorial Bridge was backed up into downtown Springfield Saturday morning and afternoon.