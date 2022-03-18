SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- The Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts sponsored a fundraiser Friday evening to assist Ukraine families of the Jewish faith.

Friday night’s event was attended by someone hundred members of the Springfield area Jewish community in hopes to raise at least several thousand dollars. Jewish Federations everywhere have already raised twenty-eight and half million dollars in relief funds.

The Jewish communities feel a certain kinship to the struggles in Ukraine. Nora Gorenstein, the Interim Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts said, “A lot of families and individuals have a personal connection, maybe their ancestors came from the area, and also the humanitarian, about the Holocaust in world war two.”

It was also announced today that a Ukraine rally has been called for Tuesday at five-thirty at the Springfield Jewish community center. Dozens of organizations throughout Western Massachusetts have received invitations to attend the rally designed to increase awareness about the situation in Ukraine.