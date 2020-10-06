Joe Biden speaks on Trump positive covid-19 test on NBC News town hall

(WWLP) – Joe Biden is trying to capitalize on having the campaign trail all to himself.

He’s Florida Monday night, where he wrapped up a town hall with NBC News.

Biden said he wasn’t surprised President Trump contracted COVID-19 – and suggested Trump bore responsibility for getting the virus, after flouting guidelines for months on issues like masking.

“I would hope that the president having gone through what he went through and I’m glad he seems to be coming along pretty well would communicate the right lesson to the American people. Masks matter. These masks, they matter. It matters, it saves lives. It prevents the spread of the disease. Social distancing.”, said Biden.

The NBC town hall capped a day in South Florida that saw Biden speak in both the little Haiti and little Havana sections of Miami.