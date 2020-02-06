Lack of snow having little impact on western Massachusetts ski season

CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – The warmer temperatures and lack of snowfall for winter has left some wondering how snow-based activities are fairing. Berkshire East Ski Mountain told us that despite the warm temperatures and lack of natural snow this winter, things are going similar to previous years up on the mountain.

“Whole mountain’s open so don’t look at your backyard just come on up cause you’ll have a good time,” frequent skier, Frank Carroll told 22News.

The warmer winter weather isn’t stopping winter sports lovers like himself. Despite the lack of snow in the western Massachusetts area, ski and snowboard season is still going strong.

“Pretty much every trail is open. Great snow making, great grooming. And it’s been great. It’s been fantastic I’ve been skiing a lot. I just retired, so I’ve been skiing every day,” Carroll said. He splits his time between his home next to the mountain and Farmington, Connecticut.

Typically during the winter, western Massachusetts sees almost 50 inches of snow. As of mid-January Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee only recorded around 26 inches.

“It’s definitely warmer than in the past and I think that’s climate change or whatever you want to call it. You can still find snow you just maybe have to go a little farther, do night skiing or something. But it’s out there,” New Britain resident, Pedro Gneiting told 22News.

Despite the warm weather, Berkshire East Ski Mountain said their attendance numbers have been on par with previous seasons and that MLK Jr. weekend was one of their busiest weekends of all time.

“We’ve had a great season so far. Obviously it’s been a little warmer than average but we were able to get open early with the cold weather that we had,” Berkshire East Ski Mountain Chief Activities Officer, Gabe Porter-Henry told 22News.

They’re hoping to make more snow this weekend to prepare for President’s weekend. Berkshire East told us they made extra investments this year in snow making and grooming equipment to ensure they kept up the quality of the trails during the season.