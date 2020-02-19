Lack of snow stops snowmobiles in their tracks

GILL, Mass. (WWLP) – Everywhere in Massachusetts has seen a lack of snow this winter, but there is still a little more in Franklin County than near the Springfield area.

Many snowmobilers haven’t been able to get out as much this year compared to years in the past. They are dealing with the lack of snow by going up north. If you’re an avid snowmobiler, you’ve likely traveled north to New Hampshire or Vermont this year for some better snowmobiling.

You don’t need too much snow to safely snowmobile. However, the best conditions require more snow, something we’ve been lacking this year. It’s affecting local snowmobile sales and repair shops.

“With sleds, they’ve been off this year compared to the last few years and everything,” said sales and finance manager of Green River Powersports, Gregg Whitcomb. “That’s why we’ve put a lot of ads out that we are selling them at our cost, trying to get the sleds out for the rest of the year.”

You’re out of luck if you’re hoping for more snow the rest of this week. The forecast is looking dry until next Monday. We are definitely not expecting any snow Wednesday night.