Large gatherings for Super Bowl could cause super spreader event

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Super Bowl Sunday is almost here.

The unofficial national holiday means football, food, and gatherings at home. But with COVID-19 transmission rates still high, and most of the population not vaccinated, health officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, are cautioning people away from the typical watch parties.



“Its an indoor event you are all gathering around the television its not like you are outside, so that also makes it more likely to spread,” said Dr. Megan Gallagher, Baystate Health Infectious Diseases Specialist.

Dr. Gallagher’s recommendation is watching the game with just the people you live with. But if you do invite some friends or family members over, you should keep everyone socially distant, and make sure everyone keeps their masks on



Many people Saturday went grocery shopping to stock up for the big game. The Super Bowl spread typically includes a lot of fun, shareable finger foods, but residents 22news spoke with were concerned about the risk of spreading the virus, so they changed their plans and their super bowl foods.

“Normally we have a big party because the Patriots are always in it, but this year its just going to be myself and my partner,” said Kathy Reed of Chicopee. “So I’m going to pick up some food and it’ll be just the two of us watching.”

A virtual watch party is your safest option to watch the game with a lot of friends. You can stream the game for free, and then share the screen with your friends on Zoom, so you can all watch together.

