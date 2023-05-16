CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A mural is being added to a building at an undisclosed location in Chicopee to honor the cultural district and the youth education program, ‘Classroom to the Streets’.

Beyond Walls has partnered with the City of Chicopee, Chamber of Commerce and Chicopee Public Schools to install large-scale public art that celebrates the cultural vibrancy of the city, and inspires lesson plans for our youth education program, ‘Classroom to the Streets’ this summer.

Beyond Walls is a non-profit organization that introduces public art to help strengthen communities. To donate towards artist fees, paint, materials, and more visit BeyondWalls.org/chicopee2023.

The location and artist have not yet been announced however, it will take place from June 15 through June 30.

Over the last few years, Beyond Walls created several street murals in downtown Holyoke with several themes, including Puerto Rican cultural pride. There are a total of nine murals painted in Holyoke.