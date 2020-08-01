Latino Scholarship Fund of Western Massachusetts to host virtual celebration; winners listed

(WWLP) – The Latino Scholarship Fund of Western Massachusetts will be hosting a virtual celebration Tuesday to honor this year’s 12 scholarship recipients.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the recipients also include the Carlos Vega Community Champion Award and the Antonia Pantoja Award for their distinguished achievement. The virtual celebration is expected to take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The public will be able to view the recorded online celebration Tuesday, August 11 on Facebook.

“The event honors those who have inspired the Latinx community, and those who will become our future leaders. The Carlos Vega Community Champion Award celebrates a local individual whose actions have benefited the Latino community in the region, while the Antonia Pantoja Award for Distinguished Achievement is given to someone who has achieved high academic success through research, education, art, policy, and publication.” Board President Myriam Quiñones

The 12 winners of the 2020 Latino Scholarships are:

Melody Alcántara, Chicopee Comprehensive High School

Joalis Ayala, Holyoke High School

Amy Bonilla, Holyoke High School

Johan Cruz Hernández, Northfield Mount Hermon School

Adaris Dominicci Feliciano, Holyoke High School

Jhonniel Feráandez, Springfield High School of Science and Technology

Amelia Flores, Pioneer Valley Performing Arts Charter Public School

Armando Fontan, Holyoke High School

Keiry Heath, Holyoke High School

Charlotte Kazalski, Gateway Regional High School

Gianna Peart, Springfield Central High School

Karina Rosado, Springfield Renaissance High School

The winner of the Carlos Vega Community Champion Award is Roberto Vicente, currently the ELL teacher at Kelly Elementary school in Holyoke. Professor Raúl D. Gutiérrez, Foreign Language Coordinator at Holyoke Community College has also been selected as this year’s Antonia Pantoja Award winner for Distinguished Achievement.