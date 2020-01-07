Lifeflight Helicopter called to 30 car pile-up on major highway in Maine

CARMEL, Maine (WWLP) – Lanes on a major highway in Maine are closed due to a 30 car pile-up Tuesday morning.

According to Maine State Police Headquater’s Facebook page, some injuries have been reported including one person who was taken to Bangor Hospital by a Lifeflight Helicopter.

Initial reports say blinding sun may have caused the first crash around 7:45 a.m. followed by a chain reaction involving several other cars said Maine State Police.

Police said several hundred drivers have been stranded behind the crash and troopers as well as the Maine Department of Transportation are making plans to utilize a crossover to get those cars turned around.

PHOTOS: 30 car pile-up on I-95 in Maine

Photo: Forest Service Helicopter courtesy of Maine Forest Rangers.

Photo: Forest Service Helicopter courtesy of Maine Forest Rangers.

Photo: Forest Service Helicopter courtesy of Maine Forest Rangers.

Photo: Forest Service Helicopter courtesy of Maine Forest Rangers.

Photo: Forest Service Helicopter courtesy of Maine Forest Rangers.

Photo: Forest Service Helicopter courtesy of Maine Forest Rangers.

Northbound lanes are expected to be closed for the remainder of the day and drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

22News will continue to update you as more information becomes available.