List: Trick-Or-Treat events across western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Halloween is quickly approaching! Kids every year are looking forward to Trick-Or-Treating and communities across western Massachusetts have the perfect events to enjoy.

22News gathered together a list of events and Trick-Or-Treating hours across western Massachusetts.

Tuesday, October 25

  • Chicopee –  Halloween Spooktacular 4:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. Downtown Chicopee
  • Holyoke – Halloween Party and Touch A Truck 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.  600 High St.
  • Springfield – Eastfield Mall Trick-Or-Treating 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Friday, October 28

  • Ludlow – Rag Shag Parade, Trunk Or Treat, and Halloween Carnival  6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. 91 Claudias Way
  • Otis –  Kop “N Kids Halloween parade Otis Police Department to Otis Town Hall 7 p.m.- 8:30 p.m.
  • Pittsfield –  Trunk or Treat at the Morningside School
  • Westfield –  Trick-Or-Treating on Elm Street and Main Street 4 p.m.

Saturday, October 29

  • Brimfield – Trunk or Treat at the Brimfield Elementary School 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • East Longmeadow – Halloween Party 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. East Longmeadow Public Library
  • Holyoke – Annual Halloween Party 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Heritage State Park Complex
  • Ludlow – Halloween at Lupa Zoo, Trick-Or-Treating, face painting, apple cider, and activities 11:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.
  • Springfield – Trunk Or Treat 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Better Life Whole Foods, 1500 Allen Street, Haunting at the Springfield Museums 10:00 am – 5:00 pm at 21 Edwards Street
  • Turners Falls – Franklin County Pumpkin Fest 2:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
  • Wilbraham – Trick-Or-Treat at the YMCA 10 a.m. – 12:30

Sunday, October 30

  • Hadley – Rag Shag Parade 5 p.m. at Hopkins Academy
  • Ludlow – Halloween at Lupa Zoo, Trick-Or-Treating, face painting, apple cider, and activities 11:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.
  • Monson – Trunk Or Treat 4 p.m.- 5:30 p.m.
  • Northampton – Mister G’s Halloween fiesta 11 a.m. at the Academy of Music

Monday, October 31

  • Greenfield – Downtown Trick-or-Treat 4 p.m.- 5:30 p.m. , Rag Shag Parade 5:30 p.m. Mohawk Hall Parking lot to Energy Park, 6:30 p.m. Garden Cinema “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
  • Holyoke- Trick-Or-Treat through City Hall Annex 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Ludlow – Halloween at Lupa Zoo, Trick-Or-Treating, face painting, apple cider, and activities 11:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.
  • Northampton – Forbes Library Halloween Party 3-4 p.m. 20 West Street
  • Orange – suggested Trick-Or-Treating hours are 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

