List: Trick-Or-Treat events across western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Halloween is quickly approaching! Kids every year are looking forward to Trick-Or-Treating and communities across western Massachusetts have the perfect events to enjoy.
22News gathered together a list of events and Trick-Or-Treating hours across western Massachusetts.
Tuesday, October 25
- Chicopee – Halloween Spooktacular 4:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. Downtown Chicopee
- Holyoke – Halloween Party and Touch A Truck 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. 600 High St.
- Springfield – Eastfield Mall Trick-Or-Treating 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Friday, October 28
- Ludlow – Rag Shag Parade, Trunk Or Treat, and Halloween Carnival 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. 91 Claudias Way
- Otis – Kop “N Kids Halloween parade Otis Police Department to Otis Town Hall 7 p.m.- 8:30 p.m.
- Pittsfield – Trunk or Treat at the Morningside School
- Westfield – Trick-Or-Treating on Elm Street and Main Street 4 p.m.
Saturday, October 29
- Brimfield – Trunk or Treat at the Brimfield Elementary School 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- East Longmeadow – Halloween Party 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. East Longmeadow Public Library
- Holyoke – Annual Halloween Party 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Heritage State Park Complex
- Ludlow – Halloween at Lupa Zoo, Trick-Or-Treating, face painting, apple cider, and activities 11:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.
- Springfield – Trunk Or Treat 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Better Life Whole Foods, 1500 Allen Street, Haunting at the Springfield Museums 10:00 am – 5:00 pm at 21 Edwards Street
- Turners Falls – Franklin County Pumpkin Fest 2:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- Wilbraham – Trick-Or-Treat at the YMCA 10 a.m. – 12:30
Sunday, October 30
- Hadley – Rag Shag Parade 5 p.m. at Hopkins Academy
- Ludlow – Halloween at Lupa Zoo, Trick-Or-Treating, face painting, apple cider, and activities 11:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.
- Monson – Trunk Or Treat 4 p.m.- 5:30 p.m.
- Northampton – Mister G’s Halloween fiesta 11 a.m. at the Academy of Music
Monday, October 31
- Greenfield – Downtown Trick-or-Treat 4 p.m.- 5:30 p.m. , Rag Shag Parade 5:30 p.m. Mohawk Hall Parking lot to Energy Park, 6:30 p.m. Garden Cinema “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
- Holyoke- Trick-Or-Treat through City Hall Annex 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Ludlow – Halloween at Lupa Zoo, Trick-Or-Treating, face painting, apple cider, and activities 11:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.
- Northampton – Forbes Library Halloween Party 3-4 p.m. 20 West Street
- Orange – suggested Trick-Or-Treating hours are 5 p.m.-8 p.m.