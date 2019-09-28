Local communities now at high risk of EEE virus

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are a total of 12 human cases of EEE in Massachusetts and three people have died from the virus.

Local communities including Agawam, East Longmeadow, Longmeadow, Southwick, Springfield, West Springfield, and Westfield are now at high risk.

High schools such as West Springfield and Chicopee Comp have moved all sports games and practices to earlier in the evening to avoid peak mosquito hours.

(Mass.gov)

There are currently 35 communities now at critical risk, 53 at high risk, and 121 at moderate risk for the EEE virus in Massachusetts.

State health officials continue to remind residents to take personal precautions to prevent mosquito bites.

It’s recommended you wear bug spray, cover exposed skin, and avoid outdoor activities at peak mosquito hours at dawn and dusk.