Local legislators support bill that would protect immigrants in Massachusetts

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Support is gaining for a bill aimed at protecting immigrants. There are advocates in western Massachusetts that want to protect immigrants that call this state home.

The bill is aimed at protecting immigrants who are in police custody or dealing with court officials. If passed, the ‘Safe Communities Act’ prevents any questions about immigration status and limits notifications to ICE.

Northampton State Representative Lindsey Sabadosa is among the bill’s 97 legislative co-sponsors. Senator Joe Comerford, and Representative Mindy Domb are also in support of the bill.

“I think there is so much support in western Massachusetts because we interact with our immigrant community on a daily basis and we understand how vital they are for our economy,” Sabadosa said. “Immigrants are working on our farms, harvesting our crops, making sure we have food.”

A hearing was set for Monday before the joint committee on public safety and homeland security, but was postponed due to the snowstorm. There is no word on when that will be rescheduled.

Here is a list of the bill’s legislative co-sponsors: