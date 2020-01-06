Local NFL star Christian Wilkins honored by Springfield City Council

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – NFL Defensive Lineman Christian Wilkins received a special honor at the Springfield City Council meeting Monday afternoon.

The Springfield City Council issued Wilkins, a Springfield native, a proclamation as one of their first orders of business in 2020.

Wilkins just wrapped up his rookie season with the Miami Dolphins. He even led the league’s rookie defensive lineman with 55 tackles.

“I want to thank Christian’s mother Robin Jones for making his visit to our Council Chambers possible and it just goes to show you what can occur when 2 mothers decide to make something happen,” City Councilor Kateri Walsh said. “I join our Council President and fellow Councilors in wishing him continued success in the NFL. We are proud of his accomplishments and his devotion to his family that brings him home to Springfield.”

Wilkins football career began in Springfield with the city’s 5A program and continued at Suffield Academy College Preparatory School before he went on to win two national championships with Clemson University.

“As a life-long Miami Dolphins fan, I was ecstatic upon hearing the news of Christian Wilkins being in attendance at our inaugural meeting and I can’t think of a better way for the City Council to start off the year. I appreciate Councilor Walsh’s efforts to make this happen and I look forward to honoring one of Springfield’s very own who continues to make us proud both on an off the football field.” Council President Justin Hurst

22News was there as Wilkins received the special honor. Hear from the local NFL star on 22News Starting at 5:00 p.m.