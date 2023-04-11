EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re looking forward to fresh local peaches this year, you’ll probably be out of luck.

While we had a mild winter overall, there was that one serious cold snap and that means local farmers probably won’t have peaches.

Here’s how they know that at Bashista Orchards in Southampton. All they’re seeing are these leaf buds, when they should be seeing pink flower buds.

And that’s true across their entire peach crop.

However, one of the owners, Tom told 22News there’s still hope for the other types of fruits they sell like cherries and apples.

If we can see a nice blossom on the cherries, I mean that’s a good indicator and same with the apples. And if we can get it so that there isn’t a lot of wind and rain during full blossom time, that’s what happened last year then we could expect to LV see a nice crop Tom Bashista Co-Owner

The store opens June first in anticipation for cherry season.

Sweet cherries should be ready to roll by the end of June with sour cherries at the beginning of July.