Local police departments, National Grid warn residents of phone scam

(WWLP) – Several Western Massachusetts police departments are cautioning residents of payment phone scams claiming to be the National Grid.
According to a news release from the National Grid, the latest phone scam is targeting customers heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scammers are pretending to be National Grid representatives, demanding immediate bill payment, and threatening service disconnection.
The scammers are using a sophisticated phone system that displays National Grid on the customer’s caller ID.
The phone number customers are instructed to call does closely resemble the company’s recorded messaging a phone prompt directions.
It is advised that customers should hang up and call the National Grid customer service number that is located on their bill.
National Grid has placed a temporary suspension on “collection-related activities,” including service disconnections, to lessen any financial hardship brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additional Tips from National Grid to Protect Customers Against Scams:
- National Grid representatives will know your account number, do not provide that number to the scammer.
- Ask the caller to provide the last 5 digits of your National Grid account number. If the caller doesn’t know your account number or asks questions about your account balance, hang up immediately.
- National Grid will not contact customers demanding immediate payment by wire transfer, Green Dot Money-Pak, or any other pre-paid card service.
- Never offer personal or financial information to someone who you cannot identify.