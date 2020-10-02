Local police departments, National Grid warn residents of phone scam

(WWLP) – Several Western Massachusetts police departments are cautioning residents of payment phone scams claiming to be the National Grid.

According to a news release from the National Grid, the latest phone scam is targeting customers heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scammers are pretending to be National Grid representatives, demanding immediate bill payment, and threatening service disconnection.

The scammers are using a sophisticated phone system that displays National Grid on the customer’s caller ID.

The phone number customers are instructed to call does closely resemble the company’s recorded messaging a phone prompt directions.

It is advised that customers should hang up and call the National Grid customer service number that is located on their bill.

National Grid has placed a temporary suspension on “collection-related activities,” including service disconnections, to lessen any financial hardship brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional Tips from National Grid to Protect Customers Against Scams: