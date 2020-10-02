Local police departments, National Grid warn residents of phone scam

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – Several Western Massachusetts police departments are cautioning residents of payment phone scams claiming to be the National Grid.

According to a news release from the National Grid, the latest phone scam is targeting customers heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scammers are pretending to be National Grid representatives, demanding immediate bill payment, and threatening service disconnection.

The scammers are using a sophisticated phone system that displays National Grid on the customer’s caller ID.

The phone number customers are instructed to call does closely resemble the company’s recorded messaging a phone prompt directions.

It is advised that customers should hang up and call the National Grid customer service number that is located on their bill.

National Grid has placed a temporary suspension on “collection-related activities,” including service disconnections, to lessen any financial hardship brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional Tips from National Grid to Protect Customers Against Scams:

  • National Grid representatives will know your account number, do not provide that number to the scammer.
  • Ask the caller to provide the last 5 digits of your National Grid account number. If the caller doesn’t know your account number or asks questions about your account balance, hang up immediately.
  • National Grid will not contact customers demanding immediate payment by wire transfer, Green Dot Money-Pak, or any other pre-paid card service.
  • Never offer personal or financial information to someone who you cannot identify.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today