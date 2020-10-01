Local political experts weigh in on the first presidential debate

(WWLP) — Millions tuned in to the Presidential debate in hopes of learning what each candidates’ vision is for America’s future. Instead – the economy, racism, and the coronavirus were overshadowed by name-calling and interruptions.

“We’re hearing from so many people on both sides of the aisle that this was probably the worst of all presidential debates of all time,” said political consultant, Tony Cignoli. “How does America benefit from that kind of discourse?”

Cignoli watched the debate at least twice and he agrees with the Commission on Presidential Debates that changes in structure are needed.

In a statement on its website, the CPD called Tuesday’s debate highly contentious, saying it’s clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues.

When 22News asked Cignoli who the winner was at this debate, he said it was Joe Biden.

“Clearly it was Joe Biden because Trump did so poorly,” said Cignoli. “Trump alienated so many folks who might of been undecided. Who he might of been able to win back.”

The next presidential debate is happening on October 15th. But before that, it’s the vice presidential candidates taking to the debate stage next Wednesday.



