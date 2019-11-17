Local residents brave the chill on record-cold November day

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The winter-like weather isn’t letting up just yet in western Massachusetts. Highs Sunday hit the 30s, which is still about 10 degrees colder than the normal high temperature for this time of year.

Sunday morning was one for the record books.

We broke a new record-low temperature Sunday morning in Chicopee at the Westover Air Reserve Base. The temperature dropped to 12 degrees, when the previous record was 16 degrees set in 1967.

22News spoke with one West Springfield resident who said she doesn’t exactly like it, but she has her ways to keep warm.

“I don’t like it but I will deal with it if I need to…I just sit in my apartment, and just cuddle up near the fire and just under blankets and warm stuff,” Annie Schlichtig told 22News.

However, there were many locals who braved the cold to get their Sunday shopping done. People at the Riverdale shops in West Springfield bundled up to keep warm during their errands.

It wouldn’t be a winter-like day without one true New Englander wearing shorts when temperatures are in the 20s.

The cold weather will stick around the rest of the month.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s outlook for the last week of November shows a good chance for below-normal temperatures.

Ready or not, winter is here