Local restaurants experience increase take-out orders during NFL playoffs

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – New England Patriots fans in the Pioneer Valley are disappointed the Patriots did not make the playoffs this year, however, that isn’t discourage fans from ordering lots of food as the playoffs began this weekend.

John’s Pizza in Chicopee enjoyed a busy Saturday this weekend.

Owner of the restaurant, John Capaccio, credits the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and former Patriots QB, Tom Brady who played last night, and advanced in the playoffs.

“Last night Tom Brady was playing in the playoff game on Saturday, we got very, very big on the takeout. A lot of people were watching it,” Capaccio said.

John’s Pizza contines to do big business when it comes to take-out during the pandemic, espcially on the weekends.

The restaurant expects the trend to continue as more people choose to pick up food to eat at home rather than dining-in.