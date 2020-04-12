Local restaurants prepare family meals for Easter Sunday

(WWLP) — Just because you can’t go out, doesn’t mean you can’t have a nice Easter meal.

Restaurants in Western Massachusetts have been offering Easter meal packages for families looking to celebrate at home in the midst of the pandemic.

22News spoke with Ralph Santaniello, owner of the Federal Restaurant Group, and he told us they have been preparing the last several days for their Easter Holiday curbside pickup.

Patrons of the restaurant who pre-ordered their “take and bake” meals can pick it up on Sunday at it’s sister-restaurant, Posto, in Longmeadow.

Santaniello told 22News over 350 families will be fed, with meals serving up to four people.

The restaurant group has been donating food to hospitals and first responders in the community, and plan to donate meals to its hard-working employees.

“It’s just a sense of normalcy to try to celebrate the holiday,” said Santaniello. “Easter has always been a great holiday, and it’s the beginning of Spring. There’s always hope. I think if we do just a little bit of that, I think it could really help people.”



Nini’s Ristorante in Easthampton is another restaurant that has been planning family meal packages for the Easter Holiday.

22News spoke with owner Gianni Daniele who said Nini’s is maintaining limited contact with patrons as they pick up their pre-ordered meals curbside from the restaurant.

Nini’s goal is to have the family meals serving size large enough to be able to feed families beyond just the holiday.

Daniele told 22News that the restaurant wants to give back to the community that has shown them so much support, especially during the pandemic.

“The amount of understanding we are getting from our patrons has been amazing,” said Daniele. “We have a small community in Easthampton, and we have been in business for 40 years. So the community has always been there for us, and we just hope to be there for them.”

According to BussinessInsider.com, you can support your local restaurant businesses by doing the following: