Locals react to Massachusetts Senate debate on intersection cameras

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Senate is voting on a bill that would allow cities and towns to install cameras to catch traffic violations at intersections. In 2017, 890 people were killed in crashes that involved someone running a red light, lawmakers are trying to prevent that.

Some Massachusetts lawmakers are attempting to make intersections around the state safer.

“People do run the red light quite often through here I’ve seen it. So I think it would be a good idea to put the cameras in. Definitely safer for the pedestrians as well,” Northfield resident, Lois Brown told 22News.

The state senate is voting on a bill that would allow communities to install traffic safety cameras at intersections. The cameras could catch cars that run red lights, block intersections, turn right on red where prohibited and travel at least five miles per hour over the speed limit.

“Probably not a bad idea. Even though I think the important thing is to not make the speed too stringent. Because people can easily go a few miles over the speed limit and they’re just unaware of it,” Ashfield resident, James Johnson told 22News.

Whoever the vehicle is registered to would get a fine up to $25 even if they were not the driver during the violation. The money from fines goes directly towards operating the camera system.

Cameras would not take a front picture to ensure the drivers privacy and get destroyed within 48 hours. Violations caught by the cameras would not count towards determining your car insurance surcharges.

Lawmakers are voting on the bill next Thursday.