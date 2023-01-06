WARWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Long time member of the Warwick Fire Department Brent Walker has lost his battle with cancer.

As his health declined, Walker stepped back from his role at the Warwick Fire Department as an emergency responder but he kept attending and helping with fundraiser events. Walker is credited with painting all of the bays in the fire station himself.

“Brent was always wanting to drop everything at a moments notice and help someone in a time of need,” said the department on their social media.

A celebration of life will take place for Walker at Metcalf Memorial Chapel at 30 Athol Road in Warwick.