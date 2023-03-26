ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Orange Fire Rescue EMS was sent to Tully Mountain after a report of a lost hiker on Saturday.

According to Orange Fire Rescue EMS, at approximately 11:08 a.m. on Saturday, their dispatch center was notified after receiving a 911 call about a lost hiker in their 60s on the backside of Tully Mountain.

The on-duty crew requested assistance from off-duty and call force personnel to go to the station to gather equipment and respond to the staging area. A UTV was deployed along with the ground crew to head to the GPS coordinates where the hiker was thought to be.

After 90 minutes and three miles into the search, the ground crew found the hiker and her dog in a swampy area, waist deep, because she tried to cut across to find their way out. The hiker was retrieved and got a ride out of the woods by UTV, and denied any injuries.

If you are lost, or think you are lost, stay in one spot and contact 911 and wait for responders.