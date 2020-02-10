1  of  47
‘Love never fails.’ Encouraging notes outside SC business withstand severe weather

Top Stories

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Sticky notes with encouraging phrases were placed outside a business in downtown Anderson, and have managed to stick out recent storms.

Owner of Indigo Custom Framing, Melissa Fabrey, created a heart-shaped display outside of her business to give love back to the town. She says passerby can write and take encouraging notes at the outside window for a boost.

Anderson has seen tornado warnings, heavy rain and even snow this week. Fabrey says not a single note has fallen off throughout the storms.

“Love- love never fails. It’s resilient,” she says.

Fabrey says it’s a miracle that they’re still there.

Indigo Custom Framing is on North Main Street in downtown Anderson if you’d like to see for yourself!

