LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) — The Russian Ukraine conflict continues to escalate. As tensions rise oceans away in Europe, the Ludlow community stands a united front.

Jacqueline and Michael Angel are from Ludlow, and decided they wanted to show support for those suffering abroad, and those worried for loved ones in their own community. The couple organized a gathering outside the Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church before the Sunday morning Mass. While not parishioners themselves, the Angels felt it would send a message of support to the Ukrainian community.

“They have backing. I think people admire their courage. They’re fighting for something we believe in,” Michael said.

State Rep. Jake Oliveria represents the 7th Hampden District. Rep. Oliveria told 22News he’s calling to the community to support Ukraine with donations.

“We’re gathered here in solidarity against the incursion by Russia and Vladamir Putin against the Ukrainian People, that’s devastating and destabilizing,” Rep. Oliveria said.

Sophie Zielinski is one of many parishioners who is praying for family members in Ukraine.

“You know that poor Ukraine has just been battered over the years, and it’s very sad,” she said.

Some of Zielinski’s family is located inside Ukraine’s capital city Kyiv. She said some plan to brave the warzone to protect their homes.

“They’re staying behind to fight. They’re fiercely resisting the Russian Occupation,” Zielinski said.

More than 150,000 Ukrainians have already fled the country. According to the United Nations, that number could grow to 4 million.

Natalie Wichkowsky has attended Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church her entire life. Her parents emigrated from Europe and settled in Holyoke in 1949. Her family in Ukraine is fleeing major cities to village towns to stay away from danger.

“They’re afraid. they have no weapons, they can’t stay in the city,” Wichkowsky said. “Support our Church is great and supporting all of Ukraine. Because it’s not just going to stop in Ukraine.”