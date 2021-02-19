MA lawmakers plan for an oversight hearing on vaccine distribution

BOSTON (WWLP) – On Thursday, February 25, lawmakers will be holding an oversight hearing to examine how the Baker Administration handled the vaccine rollout & where they fell short.

The Legislature’s new COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness and Management Committee will be in charge of running the hearing.

Members of the committee say they want answers as to why the state’s appointment website crashed, despite the predictable surge in traffic.

On top of that, lawmakers also want to know why the Governor chose to implement the ‘companion system’ which many here on Beacon Hill believe delayed the vaccine from getting to frontline workers and other vulnerable residents.

The Committee has invited Governor Baker to testify, along with HHS Secretary Marylou Sudders and Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel. So far, none of them have agreed to do so.

The Governor himself has called the vaccine rollout ‘bumpy’ which lawmakers say is unacceptable and that’s why they’re hoping to ask him questions directly during the oversight hearing next week.