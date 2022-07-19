BOSTON (WHNS) – Top transportation officials estimated they will need hundreds of millions of dollars to fix glaring safety issues at the MBTA and defended the agency’s transparency as they faced probing questions at the outset of a legislative oversight hearing.

In the first of several sessions the Transportation Committee plans in the coming months, lawmakers grilled MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak and Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler on Monday about problems that have festered since a 2019 report raised warnings about T safety, a communications strategy that often shrouds information from public view, and the costs of making changes ordered by federal investigators.

“I wish we didn’t have to be here today,” said Sen. Brendan Crighton of Lynn, one of the panel’s two chairs. “I wish we could have a public transportation system that is easily accessible, reliable, and most importantly, safe. All of us here today share that same goal, but it’s important for our riders to have confidence in the system they utilize every day. Right now, that confidence and that trust is on shaky ground.”

Fixing Safety Problems Will Carry Big Cost

Poftak told lawmakers the MBTA will need roughly $300 million to resolve the most pressing problems flagged so far in an ongoing Federal Transit Administration safety management inspection, a nearly unprecedented probe launched in the spring that thrust the T into the spotlight atop Beacon Hill.

FTA officials have floated plans to publish a final report some time in August, and Poftak said Monday he expects it to include “a series of additional findings we will have to address with another set of corrective action plans.”

“I don’t have the visibility that I think you wish I had and that I, frankly, wish I had in terms of being able to identify what additional costs will be. I will say I think there will be additional costs and it will be significant,” Poftak said. “I can’t discern the actual — anything would be pure conjecture on my part.”

Lawmakers are in the process of steering hundreds of millions of dollars to the T to respond to the FTA’s directives. An infrastructure bond bill that cleared both branches but needs to be finalized (H 4897 / S 2989) would make $400 million available to address safety issues federal investigators flagged, and a fiscal year 2023 budget accord on the move Monday (H 5050) also allocates $266 million specifically for the MBTA to use in its FTA response.

A House Ways and Means Committee spokesperson said the $266 million budget injection is designed to supplement, not replace, the $400 million in the infrastructure bill.

The budget bill, which also authorizes a $187 million operating transfer to the T, would expand the MBTA Board of Directors by adding one seat to be appointed by the mayor of Boston and another seat to be filled by the independent MBTA Advisory Board that represents cities and towns who help fund the transit service.

Since the FTA ordered immediate action in June, its work has zoomed in on staffing levels across the T, Poftak said.

The MBTA has a workforce of about 6,400 today and roughly 800 open positions, Poftak said. His team has a plan “to attempt to hire 2,000 people next year” to deal with staffing shortages, but onboarding new workers has been a “tremendous challenge that is only exacerbated by the environment we are currently working in.”

Last year, the agency hired about 800 workers but that wound up as a net gain of only 100 due to retirements and resignations, Poftak said.